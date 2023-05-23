Air strikes, combat as one-week Sudan truce officially starts

Witnesses in the Sudanese capital reported clashes and air strikes minutes after a one-week humanitarian ceasefire took effect Monday night, with the smell of smoke still lingering after gunfire and explosions rocked Khartoum throughout the day.

The witnesses reported combat in north Khartoum, and air strikes in the east of the capital shortly after 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) when the truce was to take effect.

A series of previous truce announcements were all violated by the warring generals, but the United States and Saudi Arabia—which brokered the deal—had said this one was different because it was “signed by the parties” and will be supported by a “ceasefire monitoring mechanism”.

A witness in southern Khartoum had reported an air strike, followed by silence, shortly before the ceasefire was to take effect.

Air strikes and gun fire have usually quietened down overnight during the war which has lasted more than five weeks.