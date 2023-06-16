Sudan war death toll surges past 2,000 as fighting enters third month

Sudan’s devastating war raged on into a third month Thursday as the reported death toll topped 2,000 and after a state governor was killed in the remote Darfur region.

Since 15 April, the regular army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been locked in fighting with paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting has driven 2.2 million people from their homes, including 528,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the International Organization for Migration.

“In our worst expectations, we didn’t see this war dragging on for this long,” said Mohamad al-Hassan Othman, one of more than a million civilians who have fled heavy fighting in the capital Khartoum.

Everything in “our life has changed”, he told AFP. “We don’t know whether we’ll be back home or need to start a new life.”

The death toll has risen above 2,000, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project’s latest figures, which cover fighting until 9 June.