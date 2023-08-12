Two dead, five missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least two Tunisians including a baby died when their Europe-bound boat sank Saturday off the North African country's southeastern shores, the coastguard said, adding five others were missing.

The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2:00am (0100 GMT) 120 metres (395 feet) from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.

It said 13 passengers had been rescued.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," said the statement.