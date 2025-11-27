G.Bissau rocked by coup, president's arrest

Military officials in Guinea-Bissau said they had seized "total control" of the coup-prone west African country Wednesday, arresting its president, closing its borders and suspending its electoral process three days after general elections.

Heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace earlier in the day, with men in military uniform taking over the main road leading to the building.

In the early afternoon, General Denis N'Canha, head of the presidential military office, told journalists that a command "composed of all branches of the armed forces" was assuming control of the country "until further notice".

He read the announcement seated at a table and surrounded by armed soldiers.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who had been favoured to win re-election in last Sunday's polls, was arrested and being held at general-staff headquarters where he was being "well-treated", a military source told AFP.