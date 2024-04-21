58 die after boat capsizes in Central Africa

At least 58 people going to a funeral died after their overloaded river boat capsized in the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, the head of civil protection said on Saturday.

"We were able to extract 58 lifeless bodies," Thomas Djimasse told Radio Guira. "We don't know the total number of people who are underwater.

According to witnesses and videos on social media, the wooden boat was carrying more than 300 people -- some standing and others perched on wooden structures -- when it sank on the Mpoko river on Friday.