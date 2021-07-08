South Africa’s ex-president Zuma hands himself in to prison

South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma turned himself in late Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, his foundation and the police said.

In a historic ruling, the Constitutional Court last week handed Zuma a 15-month term for snubbing anti-graft investigators.

Police had earlier on Wednesday warned they were prepared to arrest the former president by a midnight deadline to enforce the ruling, unless the top court instructed otherwise.