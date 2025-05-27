Sudan cholera outbreak kills 172 in one week

A cholera outbreak has killed over 170 people across Sudan in one week, health authorities said Tuesday, amid a collapse of basic infrastructure after over two years of brutal war.

In a statement, Sudan's health ministry reported more than 2,700 infections and 172 deaths within one week, with 90 percent of cases concentrated in Khartoum state.

In recent weeks, the capital's water and electricity supply has been severely disrupted by drone strikes blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the army since April 2023.

Cases were also reported in the country's south, centre and north.

Cholera is endemic to Sudan, but outbreaks have become far worse and more frequent since the war broke out, wrecking already fragile water, sanitation and health infrastructure.