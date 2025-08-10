Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official

Malnutrition has claimed the lives of at least 63 people, mostly women and children, in just one week in Sudan's besieged city of El-Fasher, a health official said on Sunday.

The official, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the figure only included those who managed to reach hospitals, adding that many families buried their dead without seeking medical help due to poor security conditions and a lack of transportation.

Since May last year, El-Fasher has been under siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been at war with Sudan's regular army since April 2023.