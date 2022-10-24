Pakistan journalist shot dead by police in Kenya

"It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Mohammed Sharif," he said in a statement, adding that the journalist was travelling with a man described as his "brother" Khurram Ahmed.

"National Police Service regrets this unfortunate incident," he said.

The killing triggered concern among media groups and a protest in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

According to a police report seen by AFP, the car carrying the two men was struck by around nine bullets, but continued on to the home of another Pakistani national.