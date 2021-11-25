Why Africa is dominating literary prizes in 2021

Some of the world’s biggest literary awards, including the Nobel, Booker and Goncourt, have gone to Africans this year in a sign of the continent’s emergence as a major force in publishing and a region with a direct line to the pressing questions of our time.

“We are witnessing a reawakening of interest in Africa among the European literary world,” said Xavier Garnier, who teaches African literature at the Sorbonne in Paris.

He described the string of awards for Africans as “striking”.