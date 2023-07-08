At least 10 people killed in heavy rains in Ivory Coast

At least 10 people have died in the heavy rains and landslides pummeling Abidjan, Ivory Coast officials told AFP.

The count was a provisional toll as of Friday, according to the military's firefighting brigade GSPM.

"We recorded 10 deaths, nine in Yopougon and one in Cocody-Angre," two districts of Abidjan, the country's largest city and economic hub, Anicet Bah, GSPM captain and deputy head of operations, told AFP.

In the industrial zone Yopougon, the first landslide struck around 3:00 am on Thursday, causing four deaths and one injury, he added.

In the same area, a second landslide left seven people injured and another four dead, including a child, he said.

Not far from there, in Attecoube-Mossikro, another body was pulled from the landslide at dawn.

Closer to the city centre, in Cocody, "one person was swept away by the waters" and the body was later found by residents.