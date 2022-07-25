30 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

Twenty people died on the spot on Sunday, while four died in hospital and another six bodies were recovered on Monday, county commissioner Norbert Komora told reporters.
"The search is still on and we are trying to retrieve the wreckage," he said.
"Investigations are still going on to establish the cause of the accident that occurred at the Nithi blackspot."
The number of people killed on Kenya's roads has increased in recent years.
In the first half of 2022, 1,912 people were killed, up nine per cent from 1,754 in the same period last year, according to figures from the National Transport and Safety Authority.