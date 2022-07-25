30 dead as Kenya bus plunges into river

Thirty people were killed when a bus plunged into a river in central Kenya at a notorious accident blackspot, a local official said Monday.

The accident occurred late Sunday when the bus was travelling from the town of Meru to the coastal city of Mombasa.

The bus plunged off a bridge about 40 metres (about 130 feet) into the Nithi river valley below.

Pictures published in the local media showed the bus ripped apart after rolling down the steep slope, with reports saying wreckage and bodies were strewn in the water and on the river bank.