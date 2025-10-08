Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi win Nobel in chemistry

Commentators have for years suggested Yaghi, 60, was a strong contender for the prize, with Kitagawa, 74, also often floated alongside.

"Imagine that the tools of chemistry could be used to create entirely new materials with unheard of properties," Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told reporters as the prize winners were announced.

"For example, imagine we could make solid materials full of tiny spaces in which gas molecules can feel at home and with chemical properties that can be adjusted to the specific needs and wishes of different molecules," he added.

In 1989, Robson, 88, tested utilising the properties of atoms in a new way using copper ions.

"When they were combined, they bonded to form a well-ordered, spacious crystal. It was like a diamond filled with innumerable cavities," the jury said.