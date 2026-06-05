Trump agenda faces Senate obstacle course

For Trump, that meant renewed scrutiny of controversies that have already unsettled his party’s lawmakers: a proposed “anti-weaponisation” fund for allies who claim they were unfairly targeted by the government and a deal limiting scrutiny of the president’s taxes.

Funding that had been earmarked for security around his planned White House ballroom—a hugely contentious demand for $1 billion—was dropped from the text ahead of the floor debates.

The anti-weaponisation fund and ballroom have become symbols of a broader unease among Republicans about defending the president’s priorities at a time when voters remain focused on the cost of living.

And the pushback from his own side has demonstrated that Trump’s agenda can still run into resistance from lawmakers wary of carrying his political baggage into November’s crucial midterm elections.

The Senate voted 53-46 on Wednesday to open debate on the immigration bill, using a fast-track budget procedure that allows Republicans to pass it without Democratic support if they can keep their own members together.