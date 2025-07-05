At least 24 dead in Texas flash flood

Twenty-four people have died in flash floods outside the US city of San Antonio, a county official in central Texas told reporters late Friday.

"What I can confirm at this point, we're at about 24 fatalities," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Lethia told an evening press conference, later confirming 24 people had died.

Some of the dead were children, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said.

"About 23" girls were unaccounted for from Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River, which rose 26 feet (eight meters) in 45 minutes overnight, Patrick added.