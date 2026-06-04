US House votes to curb Trump on Iran war as talks stall

The US House of Representatives has backed a resolution seeking to halt American military action in Iran -- a symbolic move that deals a political blow to President Donald Trump as efforts to find a deal with Tehran stagnate.

Weeks of complicated talks marked by sharp rhetoric and flare-ups of violence have not managed to reach a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is essential to oil supplies.

Washington and Tehran have sent divergent message in recent days, with Iran saying Wednesday “no tangible progress” was made, while Trump again voiced optimism by telling reporters at the White House “it could happen... over the weekend.”

But in the latest episode of violence, Kuwaiti officials said renewed hostilities on Wednesday included an Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal at Kuwait international airport that killed one person and wounded 63.

In the wake of the flare-ups, four lawmakers from Trump’s Republican party joined Democrats on Wednesday to vote 215-208 in favour of the public rebuke.

The resolution was largely symbolic, as the US president can veto the measure if it gains Senate approval.