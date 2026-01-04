US to work with current Venezuela leaders if they make ‘right decision:’ Rubio

The United States is ready to work with Venezuela’s remaining leaders if they make “the right decision,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday after an audacious US operation removed the oil-rich country’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

“We’re going to judge everything by what they do, and we’re going to see what they do,” Rubio told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“I do know this: that if they don’t make the right decision, that the United States will retain multiple levers of leverage.”