Americas

Venezuela denounces 'military aggression' by US

AFP
Caracas
Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on 3 January 2026.AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of an emergency over what his government called an "extremely serious military aggression" by the United States on the capital Caracas.

Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city, an AFP journalist reported.

Also Read

US carrying out strikes in Venezuela, US official says

"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Americas