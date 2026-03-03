Americas

US war supplies mean it can fight forever: Donald Trump

Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on 1 March 2026.Reuters

Donald Trump said the US military has enough stockpiled weapons to fight wars "forever", as the Republican president and his administration continued their push to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran with shifting aims and timeline.

In a social media post overnight, Trump said there was a "virtually unlimited supply" of U.S. munitions and that "wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using just these supplies."

"The United States is stocked, and ready ⁠to WIN, BIG!!!" he wrote.

His comments late on Monday come as the conflict enters its fourth day following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Trump, who began his second term last year, campaigned in part on not starting any wars and instead focusing on the economy and has long derided the United States' wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some top MAGA influencers have spoken out against ⁠the latest Iran strikes even as Republicans have been generally supportive despite potential political risks ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump earlier on Monday offered no details on how long the campaign against Tehran would last, but said ⁠it had been projected to last four to five weeks.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever the time is, it's OK. Whatever ⁠it takes," he said in his first public event since the conflict began, speaking briefly about the war ahead of a ⁠Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

Trump has not given a televised address to the nation, as is customary at times of military action.

