Trump campaign announces $53m raised after conviction

Donald Trump's campaign said Friday it had raised nearly $53 million in online small-dollar donations after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial, boasting that the verdict had galvanized his support "like never before."

The record haul was equivalent to more than $2 million raised per hour, it said.

Senior campaign aides Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in statements that more than a third of the total came from new donors to the campaign and hailed an "outpouring of support from patriots across our country."

Calling the Thursday court decision a "sham trial verdict" the advisors reported that the "digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support" despite temporary online delays "because of the amount of traffic" from small-dollar donors.