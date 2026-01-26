11 dead in armed attack at soccer field in central Mexico: Mayor

At least 11 people were killed and 12 more wounded Sunday in an armed attack at a soccer field in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported.

The attack occurred in a neighborhood in the town of Salamanca, with a statement from the mayor's office saying that officials launched an operation to find those responsible for the assault.

"The deaths of 11 people have been confirmed, 10 of whom died at the scene and one more while receiving medical attention at a hospital," the statement said.