US halts immigration applications for Afghanistan, Myanmar, 17 other nations

The US government has halted immigration applications for citizens from 19 nations including Afghanistan, Yemen and Haiti, an official memorandum said Tuesday, deepening a sweeping crackdown on migration.

Authorities paused green card and citizenship processing for people from countries already subject to travel restrictions announced in June by President Donald Trump, the memo from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

Other affected nations include Venezuela, Sudan and Somalia.

Senior US officials had signaled in recent days they would dramatically tighten restrictions on immigration, a move fueled by the shooting of two National Guard soldiers last week.