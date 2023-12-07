Three killed in Las Vegas university shooting

Three people were killed and another seriously injured by a gunman who was shot dead by police at a US university on Wednesday.

The incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a short distance from the gambling hub’s tourist-packed Strip, was the latest in the United States, where gun violence is a part of the fabric of daily life.

“Three of the victims are confirmed deceased,” Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told a press conference.

He said a fourth victim had been critically injured by the shooting but that condition later upgraded to stable.