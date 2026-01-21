What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’?

Trump will be chairman but also “separately serve” as representative of the United States.

“The chairman shall have exclusive authority to create, modify or dissolve subsidiary entities as necessary or appropriate to fulfil the Board of Peace’s mission,” the document states.

He will pick members of an executive board to be “leaders of global stature” to “serve two-year terms, subject to removal by the chairman”.

The charter says the chairman can be replaced only in case of “voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity”.

A US official confirmed that Trump can keep the chairmanship, even after leaving the White House, “until he resigns it”, although a future US president can appoint a different US representative.