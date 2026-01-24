ICE agents in Minnesota detain two-year-old child

Thousands of people braved icy conditions on Friday to protest the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis and businesses closed their doors amid anger over the detention of a five-year-old migrant boy.

Dozens of eateries, attraction sites and other businesses shuttered as part of a day of coordinated action to defy the weeks-long federal immigration operation underway in Minnesota.

Images of an apparently terrified pre-schooler, Liam Conejo Ramos, being held by immigration officers who were seeking to arrest the boy's father have rekindled public outrage at the federal crackdown, during which an agent shot and killed a US citizen.

The superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, where Ramos was a preschool student, said the child and his Ecuadoran father, Adrian Conejo Arias -- both asylum seekers -- were taken from their driveway as they arrived home on Tuesday.

Ramos was then used as "bait" by officers to draw out those inside his home, superintendent Zena Stenvik added.

One protester, who declined to be named, told AFP he was marching "because if we don't fight, we don't win. If we don't fight, fascism wins."