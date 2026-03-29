Massive protests against Trump across US

Huge crowds of protesters rallied across the United States on Saturday against President Donald Trump, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.

Organisers said "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," from big cities and small towns. US authorities provided no national crowd estimate.

It was the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

In New York, America''s most populous city, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied, including Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, a frequent Trump critic, who called the president "an existential threat to our freedoms and security."

Protests unfolded from Atlanta to San Diego, with Alaskans joining the mix later in the day.

"No country can govern without the consent of the people," 36-year-old military veteran Marc McCaughey told AFP in Atlanta, where thousands turned out.

"We''re out here because we feel that the Constitution is under threat in a multitude of different ways. Things aren''t normal. They aren''t okay."