22 killed after suspected gas leak at Havana hotel

The death toll from a powerful explosion at a five-star hotel in central Havana climbed to 22 Friday with more than 50 people injured after a suspected gas leak, according to official tallies.

Rescuers pulled four newly discovered bodies out of the rubble in the early evening as they combed through what remained of the prestigious Saratoga Hotel looking for survivors.

At least one woman with whom rescuers made contact was alive in the debris, officials said, adding that they believed yet more living were still trapped and that a canine squad was searching them out.

The latest death toll of 22, which includes at least one child, was announced on television news after a day in which ambulances ferried the injured to hospital and paramedics treated those with less severe ailments on the spot.