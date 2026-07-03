Man dies after setting self ablaze outside UN in New York: police

A man died after setting himself on fire outside the UN's headquarters in New York on Thursday, police said, with activists and reports identifying him as a pro-Tibet campaigner.

The New York Police Department told AFP that "at 1832 (2232 GMT) NYPD received a call... a male set himself on fire at First Avenue and 42nd Street. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. Investigations ongoing." No motive was given.

A spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement to AFP: "We are saddened by this tragic and horrific incident, and offer our condolences to his family."