Three-year-old kills four-year-old sister with handgun

A three-year-old girl accidentally killed her four-year-old sister with a handgun near Houston, Texas, despite the presence of five adults including their parents in their home, police said.

"The three-year-old gained access to a loaded, semi-automatic pistol," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said of the shooting late Sunday.

When family members heard a single gunshot, they ran into a bedroom and found the four-year-old girl on the floor "unresponsive," he said.