'I'm supposed to be dead' Trump tells NYP after assassination bid

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday told the New York Post he was "supposed to be dead" after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a "very surreal experience."

"I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," Trump told the Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he is set to be confirmed as the party's presidential candidate.

It was a "very surreal experience" he recounted with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said.