Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ as Iran reels

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded “unconditional surrender” from Tehran and warned the United States could easily assassinate its supreme leader as Iran and US ally Israel traded devastating fire for a fifth day.

The comments fuelled questions over whether Washington will join Israel’s attacks after insisting it had no hand in the campaign.

Israeli warplanes targeted drone and missile sites with at least two waves of strikes in western Iran on Tuesday, the military said.

It also said it had killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike on a “command centre in the heart of Tehran”, just four days after his predecessor, Gholam Ali Rashid, was killed in Israel’s initial surprise attack.