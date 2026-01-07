New Venezuela leader says 'no foreign power' running country

Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez insisted Tuesday no foreign power was governing her country, even as US president Donald Trump announced Caracas will be swiftly turning over millions of barrels of oil to the United States.

Rodriguez, who was vice president under toppled leader Nicolas Maduro, has given mixed signals about how much she is prepared to cooperate with Trump, at times sounding conciliatory, at others defiant.

Speaking three days after US special forces snatched Maduro and his wife in a stunning raid in Caracas, Rodriguez said: "The government of Venezuela is in charge in our country, and no-one else."

"There is no foreign agent governing Venezuela."

Trump insists Washington is now "in charge" of the Caribbean country but has said he is prepared to work with Rodriguez -- provided she submits to his demand for access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.