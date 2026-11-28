Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."