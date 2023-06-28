US imposes sanctions on gold firms suspected of funding Wagner Group

The companies engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the militia to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and some countries in Africa, the Treasury said.

“The Wagner Group funds its brutal operations in part by exploiting natural resources in countries like the Central African Republic and Mali,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to target the Wagner Group’s revenue streams to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”

The Wagner Group did not immediately respond to the U.S. allegations.

The U.S. State Department ahead of the announcement said that the action against Wagner was unrelated to an aborted mutiny last weekend.