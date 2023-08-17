Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 106

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the US state of Hawaii reached 106 as of Tuesday, up from 99 the day before, according to a fatality update from the County of Maui.

Only five of the 106 victims had been identified, and about 32 per cent of the area has been searched so far, according to the update.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Monday that the death toll could rise significantly as search efforts continue.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 per cent of the area by the weekend.