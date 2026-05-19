5 dead, including 2 teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

Two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, California, killing a security guard and two other men outside the mosque before the suspects were found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said local law enforcement and the FBI were investigating the attack on the largest mosque in San Diego County as a hate crime.

However, no precise motive or precipitating incident for the gun violence has been publicly suggested by authorities.

All of the children attending a day school at the mosque complex were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which erupted at about 11:40 a.m. PDT (1840 GMT), officials said.

At an evening news conference, Wahl disclosed that the mother of one of the two suspects had called police about two hours before the shooting to report that her son, whom she described as suicidal, had run away from home taking three guns she owned and her vehicle.