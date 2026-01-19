Who has been invited to be on Trump's Gaza boards?
US President Donald Trump's administration has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on a so-called "Board of Peace" and related entities meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza.
The White House said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.
Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities:
Confirmed by the White House
Board Of Peace
The White House says this body will focus on issues such as "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding and capital mobilization".
US President Donald Trump, chair
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff, Trump's special negotiator
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law
Tony Blair, former UK prime minister
Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier
Ajay Banga, World Bank president
Robert Gabriel, loyal Trump aide on the National Security Council
National Committee for The Administration Of Gaza
This body, made up of technocrats, will "oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza".
Ali Shaath, former Palestinian Authority deputy minister (head of committee)
Gaza Executive Board
This entity is meant to "support effective governance" and deliver services for the people of Gaza.
Steve Witkoff
Jared Kushner
Tony Blair
Marc Rowan
Nickolay Mladenov, Bulgarian diplomat
Sigrid Kaag, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Ali Al-Thawadi, Qatari diplomat
General Hassan Rashad, director of Egypt's intelligence agency
Reem Al-Hashimy, Emirati minister
Yakir Gabay, Israeli billionaire
Leaders who said they were invited to join
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama
Argentine President Javier Milei
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Jordanian King Abdullah II
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Paraguayan President Santiago Pena
Romanian President Nicusor Dan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan