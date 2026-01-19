Who has been invited to be on Trump's Gaza boards?

US President Donald Trump's administration has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on a so-called "Board of Peace" and related entities meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza.

The White House said there would be a main board, chaired by Trump himself, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.

Here is the list of people involved so far in the various entities: