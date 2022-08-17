Top Republican Trump critic Cheney loses seat in US Congress

"No matter what the outcome, it is certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue and is going to go on, and as a country, we're facing very challenging and difficult times," Cheney told CBS ahead of the polls closing.

"We are facing a moment where our democracy really is under attack and under threat."

Cheney had framed her campaign as a battle for the soul of a party she is trying to save from the anti-constitutional forces of “Trumpism”.

She was the last of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who backed Trump's second impeachment to face primary voters.

Four retired rather than seek re-election, three lost to Trump-backed opponents, and only two -- California's David Valadao and Dan Newhouse of Washington state -- have made it through to November's midterm elections.