Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Convicted killer Christa Pike was left gravely ill, unconscious and hospitalised on life support after Tennessee's failed attempt to execute her by lethal injection, her lawyers said on Friday, providing the first detailed account of the injuries she suffered.

Hospital staff were working to save Pike's life and clear the drug pentobarbital from her system, her attorneys said in an emergency motion, which seeks a court order for Tennessee's Department of Correction to preserve evidence from Wednesday night's botched execution.

Pike remained in critical condition, intubated and hooked to a mechanical ventilator to breathe, her lawyers said, after two doses of pentobarbital were administered to her intravenously at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the state capital.