Three children, one teacher killed in Oregon elementary school shooting

Three children and one teacher were shot dead at an elementary school Thursday in the northwestern US state of Oregon, police said, adding that the assailant was a 16-year-old who was killed by an armed bystander.

Another child and a teacher were being treated for critical injuries after the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary school in Bend, a city of about 100,000 people.

Mike Krantz, police chief of Bend, told journalists that the department first learned of an active shooter after a call from a person who reported being shot at multiple times by a person carrying a long gun.

Dozens of emergency calls then reported that a shooter had entered the school and all law enforcement in the area were called to the scene, Krantz said.