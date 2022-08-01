Pelosi’s Asia tour set to kick off under Taiwan cloud

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to begin her Asia tour Monday in the shadow of diplomatic tensions with China, with no word yet if she will make a stop in Taiwan.

Her reported plans to visit the island have sparked strong warnings from Beijing, and even unease in the White House with President Joe Biden trying to lower the temperature with China.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan its territory—to be seized one day, by force if necessary—and would see a visit by Pelosi as a provocation.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pelosi’s office said Sunday in a statement, referring to the Asia-Pacific.

“Our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values.”