Democrats flex congressional majorities as Trump accepts electoral losses

Democrats vowed on Wednesday to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in President Donald Trump, setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, as Trump spent his first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom.

A wave of anger over Trump’s policies, particularly the US-Iran war’s role in pushing the cost of living higher, helped Democrats take the Senate, where they flipped seats in deeply Republican states for a majority of at least 54-44. Democrats also gained at least 30 seats in the House of Representatives.

It will be the first time that Trump, a Republican who also held the White House from 2017 to 2021, has had to contend with a Democratic-controlled Congress in both chambers.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the incoming majority will be focused on affordability and accountability.

“We don’t work for Donald Trump,” Jeffries, a New York lawmaker who is on track to become the first Black speaker of the House, told reporters on Wednesday. “We work for the American people. And the days of the House of Representatives functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over.”