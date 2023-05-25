Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi office desk sentenced to four and half years in jail

An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after joining the mob that stormed the US Capitol in 2021 was sentenced on Wednesday to four and a half years in prison.

Richard Barnett, 63, was leaning back in a chair with his boots propped up on a desk in the office of the Democratic politician when he had his picture taken by an AFP photographer.

The photo became one of the iconic images of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Barnett had joined supporters of then-president Donald Trump who stormed Congress to shut down the legislature as it convened to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the next US president.

A Washington jury convicted Barnett in January on eight counts including obstructing Congress's certification of the election, illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon -- an electric stun device disguised as a walking stick.

Prosecutors had asked Judge Christopher Cooper for a sentence of seven years in prison.