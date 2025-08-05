US could require up to $15,000 bonds for some tourist visas

He issued a travel ban in June that fully or partially blocks citizens of 19 nations from entering the U.S. on national security grounds.

Trump's immigration policies have led some visitors to skip travel to the United States. Transatlantic airfares dropped to rates last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic in May and travel from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. fell by 20 per cent year-over-year.

Effective August 20, the new visa program will last for approximately a year, the government notice said. Consular officers will have three options for visa applicants subjected to the bonds: $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, but will generally be expected to require at least $10,000, it said.

The funds will be returned to travelers if they depart in accordance with the terms of their visas, the notice said.

A similar pilot program was launched in November 2020 during the last months of Trump's first term in office, but it was not fully implemented due to the drop in global travel associated with the pandemic, the notice said.