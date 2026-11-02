Democratic divisions shake up key Michigan Senate race

A Democratic congresswoman in Michigan broke ranks with her party on Sunday to endorse the Republican candidate in her state's key US Senate race against left-wing progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

In a startling display of party infighting just two days before the 3 November midterm election, Haley Stevens, who lost a bruising primary to El-Sayed in August despite being backed by the Democratic establishment, said she was endorsing Republican Mike Rogers.

"This is a very close election, we all know that, but Abdul made very clear that I was not welcome in his campaign," she told reporters when announcing her endorsement.

Democrats are seeking to wrest control of both chambers of Congress from President Donald Trump's Republican Party in Tuesday's midterms, with the Michigan race a key battleground that could help them flip control of the Senate.