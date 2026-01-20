Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for Chagos Islands deal

US President Donald Trump accused the United Kingdom on Tuesday of "great stupidity" for a deal to hand the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius.

"The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The comments mark a major change of position for Trump, who previously endorsed the deal.