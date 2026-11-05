Trump’s midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data centre opponents

Data center opponents were among the biggest winners of the Democrats’ landslide victories in the US midterm elections, pointing to a shifting public mood on AI and, investors said, a possible slowdown of the boom that has propelled US economic growth and stock markets.

The size and breadth of the Democratic wave were still coming into focus on Wednesday. But in gubernatorial races in Texas and Georgia, Democrats who campaigned in part on a moratorium on data center development won offices that the party has not held for decades.

Their victories hand political heft to opponents of the projects, which are at the heart of the AI boom but are loud, thirsty for water, hungry for electricity and increasingly unpopular with their neighbours, investors said.