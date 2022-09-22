Trump, children sued for 'incredible' fraud in New York

Donald Trump and family members lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated the value of his properties to enrich themselves, according to a suit filed by New York's attorney general on Wednesday.

Top state prosecutor Letitia James said that with the help of his children and others at the Trump Organization, the former president provided fraudulent statements of his net worth and false asset valuations "to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes."

"In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself."

The sweeping investigation is one of many criminal, civil and congressional probes into Trump, who is eyeing another run for the White House in 2024.

Trump repeated his oft-used defense that the suit is "another witch hunt" against him, while his spokesperson denounced it as a political move by Democrats against the Republican businessman.