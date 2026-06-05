US imposes sanctions on Cuban president, Castro family members

The United States announced new sanctions Thursday on Cuba's president and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family, in Washington's latest ramping up of pressure on its communist-led neighbor.

Among those targeted were the son and a grandson of former president Raul Castro, who no longer holds an official position but remains a key power-broker on the island.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, his wife and stepson were also hit by the latest flurry of US sanctions, as was the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and several other entities.