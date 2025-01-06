Canada PM Trudeau says he will resign after new Liberal party leader named

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals after nine years in office but will stay on in his post until the party chooses a replacement.

Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until 24 March.

That means Trudeau will still be prime minister on 20 January when US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs that would cripple Canada’s economy.